Old Visuals Falsely Shared as Those of ‘New’ Ongoing Protests at Jantar Mantar

A week after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced an end to all its protests once former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation, Instagram users began sharing posts, claiming to show recent or ongoing protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

One Instagram account, which goes by the username 'jantarmantar_live60', shared multiple videos as recent ones, often sharing them with unrelated captions in Japanese.

Since there are no credible reports about, and no ongoing protests at the site, we went through these videos, which claim to show protesters at Jantar Mantar and outside Connaught Place in August. Here's what we found.