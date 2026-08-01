Influencer Who Abused PM Modi at CJP Protest Apologises

A protester who participated in a Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi was recorded making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the incident, a Zero FIR was registered against her, and the video of her comments circulated widely on social media. The girl subsequently issued a public apology, stating she was influenced by others at the protest and expressing deep regret for her actions.
According to The Indian Express, the protester described herself as a minor in her apology video, stating, “I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister.” She emphasised her age, saying she was just 15 years old, and acknowledged, “Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things.”
Statements from officials confirmed that the FIR identified the girl as 25 years old, but her video asserted she was 15. The police are verifying her age and considering the next steps in the investigation, given the apology and her minor status.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the girl stated in her video, “I am only 15-years-old. This will be my first and the last mistake.” The FIR, initially registered in Noida, was transferred to Delhi for further investigation. The authenticity of the apology video could not be independently verified by the outlet.
“I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me,” the girl said in her apology video.
Coverage revealed that the CJP questioned the use of criminal charges in such cases. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das argued that while abusive language can be condemned, criminal prosecution is “unjustifiable,” and called for an end to targeting young people over protest speech.
Online harassment intensified after the video surfaced, with reporting indicating that women protesters, including the minor, faced coordinated abuse and threats on social media. Personal details were circulated online, and calls for further legal action were made by some individuals, escalating the situation beyond the original protest context.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, public figures such as Mukesh Khanna criticised the protest, alleging that students were being manipulated for political agendas and warning of long-term consequences for those involved in such actions.
Further coverage revealed that the girl described being goaded by others at the protest and reiterated her remorse, stating, “This should be considered my first and last mistake.” She expressed embarrassment and requested forgiveness from the public.
At the national level, analysis showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded by urging society to forgive the “misguided children” involved, stating that mistakes made in youth should be corrected with guidance rather than punishment. He emphasised the importance of supporting young people and helping them find the right path.
“We must forgive our youth who were misguided; after all, they are our children. It's our duty to show them the right path,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his video message.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.