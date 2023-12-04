Mobile Scam: Top 5 Ways To Protect Your Phone From Online Frauds and Scams

If you want to protect your mobile phone from online scams and frauds, following tips and tricks may help.

1. Update Your Smartphone To the Latest Operating System (OS): One of the foremost parts of your smartphone that is targeted by fraudsters is operating system. Therefore, it is recommended to update your mobile phone to the latest operating system frequently.

2. Avoid SMS Smishing: Scammers often send you malicious links through SMS. Do not click on such links because they are the tricks used by fraudsters to steal your money or personal date. Also, avoid messages that ask you for bank details or OTPs.

3. Encrypt Your SIM Card: Fraudsters have become smart these days. They can duplicate your SIM card and steal your valuable data. Lock your SIM card by keeping a unique strong password. Even if scammers get successful in replicating your SIM, they can't use your network to fraud you.