Mobile Scam: Top 5 Ways To Protect Your Phone From Online Frauds and Scams

Incidents of online scams and frauds have drastically increased in India. People are not only losing their personal data but hard-earned money as well. Lack of digital knowledge or carelessness while using different gadgets are some of the main reasons behind online scams. It has been reported that among all the sources, mobile phones are the primary targets for online frauds.
Online scams and frauds can be prevented by following a proper digital hygiene routine. We have curated some of the best ways for you to protect your mobile device from online scams and frauds.
If you want to protect your mobile phone from online scams and frauds, following tips and tricks may help.
1. Update Your Smartphone To the Latest Operating System (OS): One of the foremost parts of your smartphone that is targeted by fraudsters is operating system. Therefore, it is recommended to update your mobile phone to the latest operating system frequently.
2. Avoid SMS Smishing: Scammers often send you malicious links through SMS. Do not click on such links because they are the tricks used by fraudsters to steal your money or personal date. Also, avoid messages that ask you for bank details or OTPs.
3. Encrypt Your SIM Card: Fraudsters have become smart these days. They can duplicate your SIM card and steal your valuable data. Lock your SIM card by keeping a unique strong password. Even if scammers get successful in replicating your SIM, they can't use your network to fraud you.
4. Prefer VPNS While Using Public Wi-Fi: If you are somewhere and have no choice other than using a public Wi-Fi, the best way to protect your mobile phone from being scammed is to use a VPN. Some good VPNs can even protect your data from being stolen.
5. Encrypt Your Important Documents: If you have a digital copy of important documents like Aadhaar, PAN, Bank Passbook, or any other on your mobile phone, you are at a high risk of mobile scams. The best way to secure such files is to encrypt those files with a strong password.
