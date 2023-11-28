Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of Girls Thrashing Man in UP Given a False 'Communal' Angle

This video dates back to 2018 and according to the police, the accused did not belong to Muslim community.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Old Video of Girls Thrashing Man in UP Given a False 'Communal' Angle
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing several girls beating a man up with sticks has gone viral on the internet as a case of 'love-jihad'.

The claim states that it shows Hindu girls thrashing an alleged molester who belonged to the Muslim community.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Similar archives can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video dates back to 2018 and according to the police, the accused did not belong to Muslim community as claimed.

Also Read

Spread Disinformation, Form Narratives: How Deepfakes Could Impact Elections

Spread Disinformation, Form Narratives: How Deepfakes Could Impact Elections
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search of one of the keyframes of the video and came across a report by The Quint shared on 10 December 2018.

  • The report carried the viral video and stated that a group of girls from Dharm Singh Saraswati Balika Inter College from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat thrashed a man with sticks for harassing them.

  • It also carries a video of SHO Sanjeev Kumar who told news agency ANI that the accused, identified as Kapil Chauhan, has been arrested under Section 294.

The video dates back to 2018.

(Source: TQ/Screenshot)

  • Another report by The Times of India also carried the same information about the incident.

  • It also stated that the students had complained to the school authorities about continuous eve-teasing from a man near school premises but when no action was taken.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Conclusion: An old video from Uttar Pradesh is being falsely shared as Hindu girls beating up a Muslim man who was an alleged molester.

Also Read

From Politics to Cricket, Here’s How YouTube Channels Turn News Into ‘Fake News'

From Politics to Cricket, Here’s How YouTube Channels Turn News Into ‘Fake News'

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Uttar Pradesh   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×