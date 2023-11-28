Old Video of Girls Thrashing Man in UP Given a False 'Communal' Angle

A video showing several girls beating a man up with sticks has gone viral on the internet as a case of 'love-jihad'.
The claim states that it shows Hindu girls thrashing an alleged molester who belonged to the Muslim community.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search of one of the keyframes of the video and came across a report by The Quint shared on 10 December 2018.
The report carried the viral video and stated that a group of girls from Dharm Singh Saraswati Balika Inter College from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat thrashed a man with sticks for harassing them.
It also carries a video of SHO Sanjeev Kumar who told news agency ANI that the accused, identified as Kapil Chauhan, has been arrested under Section 294.
Another report by The Times of India also carried the same information about the incident.
It also stated that the students had complained to the school authorities about continuous eve-teasing from a man near school premises but when no action was taken.
Conclusion: An old video from Uttar Pradesh is being falsely shared as Hindu girls beating up a Muslim man who was an alleged molester.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)