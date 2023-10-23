Beware of These Online Shopping Scams Before Placing Your Next Order

Around 62 percent of Indian consumers are likely to face online shopping scams during the holiday season, as per a survey conducted in 2022 by Harris Poll on behalf of Norton LifeLock.

The survey, which included eight countries, found that the United States was the second most liable group at 36 percent.

It further mentioned that 54 percent of the victims in India were targeted on social media platforms, while 37 percent were scammed over phone calls and 36 percent on third-party websites.

The Quint's third part of the Scamguard project aims to offer a guide to tackle the most common types of e-commerce scams and help you escape the trap of such fraudsters.