Nithari Killings: Truth May Forever Elude Us Thanks to a Deeply Botched Probe

The Skeletons Parade: Dr Sanjeev Lalwani (AIIMS, New Delhi) received a letter from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), requesting that all the skeletons and bones that had been recovered from D-5 be shown to Koli in the absence of police officers and CBI officers to maintain the neutrality of the event in the eyes of the law. Also, Dr Lalwani requested that Koli be given a cadaver so that it could be ascertained as to how he used to cut the body into pieces.

Dr Lalwani arranged all the bones as per their measurements. There were 19 sets of bones.

4 February 2007: At 11 am, Koli was brought in. To warm things up, there was a block of black-brown hair, which was shown to Koli. He said that it belonged to Payal. It seems Koli is Sherlock's baap that he can identify the person from a tuft of hair.

Koli was then shown a cadaver and asked to show how he used to cut it. Koli used a piece of chalk to make marks on separate parts of the body. For about an hour and a half, Koli detailed his surgical expertise to the doctors present in the room. The report was sealed, but his signature was not taken.

Was Koli Beaten Up? When the video of him identifying the skeletons emerged, a crucial observation was made. Why were Koli's hands wrapped in cloth? Was it to hide injuries that had been inflicted on him by the police? Was it a cover-up of CBI's investigation brutality? And to add salt to the suspicion, when the judge raised the question of whether Koli had been medically examined before the session, the answer was in the negative.

This was further fuelled by insider rumours, which stated that when Koli had been brought in, his right hand was broken from the shoulder.