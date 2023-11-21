5 Quick & Easy Steps To Identify and Report Fake GST Bills To Avoid Scams

Do You know you can fall prey to fake GST Invoice Scams? Yes, you heard me right. Scammers these days are creating fake GST bills to dupe people. A fake GST bill is generated without actual payment of GST or supply of goods or services. There are several reasons behind fake GST invoice generation by fraudsters including tax evasion, money laundering, fake purchases, converting income tax credit into cash, and more.

To avoid fake GST invoices, people must be aware about the ways to recognize and report it. One of the best ways to identify fake GST bills is to proofread the originality of the invoice. After the implementation of GST system in India in 2017, the cases of fake GST invoices have increased significantly in the country.