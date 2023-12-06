UPI Scams: 7 Easy Ways To Prevent UPI Frauds and Save Your Hard-Earned Money

The use of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) systems has increased from the past few years. Users not only find it convenient to transfer money through UPI but also think it is user-friendly. However, majority of the people do not know that UPI payments are not secure if proper measures are not taken. According to a report by Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF), the Ministry of Finance has found more than 95,000 UPI-linked frauds in 2023 alone.

The ease of UPI payment mode also brings forth potential threats from scammers. To safeguard against such risks, users are advised to adhere to the UPI Safety Shield Tips provided by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), says Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman, BLS E- Services.

Considering the fast paced modern life, apart from India several other countries like UAE, Nepal, Singapore, Bhutan, and Mauritius have also adopted the UPI mode of payments for instant real-time payments.