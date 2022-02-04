UP's GSDP Grew Only Under Yogi Adityanath's Tenure? Data Doesn't Back This Claim

Speaking at a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lucknow office on Friday, 3 February, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh – the fourth largest and most populous state in India – had been at the sixth or seventh position when it came to the state’s economy from 1947 to 2017.

He goes on to add that in the span of five years, his government managed to bring UP to the second position in the country.

Note: Yogi Adityanath's remarks can be heard around 11 minute mark.