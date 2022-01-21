UP Elections: Is Challenging Yogi a Mistake for Chandrashekhar Azad?

(The decision of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad to challenge Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Yogi Adityanath has grabbed eyeballs. The Quint discusses the implications of Azad's decision. This is the counterview. You can read the view by Vikas Kumar here.)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has announced that he will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections against Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur (Urban). His party, the Azad Samaj Party, has announced its decision to contest 33 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Azad would contest the polls to further BR Ambedkar's motto of 'Bahujan Hitay, Bahujan Sukhay' as per the party’s release. It adds to the political potboiler drama in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party is yet to announce a candidate from the seat. He hopes other secular parties would back him in the contest.