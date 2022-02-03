Viral Photo Showing BSP Posters Along Lucknow Metro Line Is Fake

A photo of hoardings at a metro platform which carry Hindi text, "With BSP's rule of law, women are safe from today" is being shared on social media, to claim that the posters had been put up along the Lucknow Metro line, pre-emptively celebrating the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP's) victory in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

However, we found that the claim is false. A member of the BSP IT Cell told The Quint that no such posters had been put up anywhere. We also found a large number of posters resembling the photo in the claim, which led us to an editable template for the same.