Scripted Video Showing Man Stealing a Scooty Shared With a Communal Spin

The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked multiple such scripted videos having the same format.

We found the video posted on the verified Facebook page of Sanjjanaa Galrani, who shares "videos and scripted dramas to create awareness."

The video titled, 'Be aware of this', posted on 23 December 2021, has over 1.7 million views and over 10,000 likes at the time of writing this article.

"Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for entertainment & educational purposes only!" the caption read.