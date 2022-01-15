Scripted Video Showing Man Stealing a Scooty Shared With a Communal Spin
The video is a scripted one created only for "educational and entertainment purposes."
A video that shows a man stealing a woman's scooty by offering her help to fix the two-wheeler that wasn't starting is being shared on social media with a communal claim that he is a Muslim.
However, we found that this is a scripted video made only for "entertainment and educational purposes."
CLAIM
The claim alongside the video in Hindi reads, "देखिए मुल्ले का एक लड़का कैसे एक लड़की की एक्टिवा को उड़ा कर ले गया। CCTV कैमरे में हुआ कैद।"
(Translation: Watch how this Muslim stole a woman's scooty and fled. The act was caught on CCTV camera.)
WHAT WE FOUND
At the end of the video that is being shared with the communal claim, we can clearly see at 2:13-minutes that it states it is "scripted."
The text reads, "Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only! [sic]"
The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked multiple such scripted videos having the same format.
We found the video posted on the verified Facebook page of Sanjjanaa Galrani, who shares "videos and scripted dramas to create awareness."
The video titled, 'Be aware of this', posted on 23 December 2021, has over 1.7 million views and over 10,000 likes at the time of writing this article.
"Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for entertainment & educational purposes only!" the caption read.
Clearly, a scripted video is being shared with a communal spin.
The Quint's WebQoof team has previously debunked several such scripted videos that were shared with a similar communal spin.
A scripted video was shared with the claim that it shows a minor Hindu girl trying to elope with a Muslim man, alluding to the incident as 'love jihad'. You can read our debunk here.
Another scripted video, which showed a group of girls and boys celebrating, had gone viral with a communal claim that Muslim men would spike the birthday cake and record objectionable videos of the girls, forcing them to convert later.
The Quint's WebQoof team also debunked a video that falsely claimed that Muslim men disguised as jewellery cleaners had robbed a couple.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
