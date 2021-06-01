Video of a Cop Being Thrashed Shared With a False Communal Angle

A video showing two policemen being thrashed and chased by a mob is being shared on social media with a claim that it is from Telangana where a ‘Muslim mob attacked cops’.
However, The Quint found that the incident happened in Gujarat in October 2020, when locals thrashed a drunk policeman in the state’s capital, Ahmedabad.
CLAIM
Several users on the internet shared the video with a claim that it shows Muslims attacking cops in Hyderabad: “In Hyderabad Kondapur Hafezpet, 28.5.21 muslims who have caught police. 10PM. Friendly policing.[sic.]”
WHAT WE FOUND
We fragmented the video into multiple keyframes using the InVid Google Chrome extension and ran a reverse image search on one of the frames. This directed us to the same video uploaded on YouTube by TV9 Gujarati on 21 October 2020.
According to the report by TV9 Gujarati, the said video is from Ahmedabad where a drunk police personnel was manhandled for misbehaving with people.
We also found a report on the incident published by News18 Gujarati, which identified the police personnel as Sunil Singh Chauhan and added that the incident happened in Sola police station area.
The report further adds that six people were arrested in connection with this case. These include Mayur Rameshbhai Rawal, Sagar Chunilal Patel, Dipenkumar Mahendrabhai Maru, Hardik Harshadbhai Thakkar, Kalpesh Chandubhai.
Another report by The Times of India also corroborates these details.
We also got in touch with the Sola Police who confirmed to us that the video is indeed from the same incident. Further, the Cyberabad Police in a tweet also clarified that the said incident is NOT from Telangana.
Clearly, an old video from Ahmedabad in Gujarat is being shared with a false claim that it shows Muslims in Hyderabad assaulting the city police.
