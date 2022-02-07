Shah Rukh Khan Was Offering 'Dua', Not Spitting at Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral

A video of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan blowing air into the wind after offering a 'dua' (prayer) has gone viral with a claim that the actor spat on veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains while attending her funeral on Sunday, 6 February.

Among those sharing the false and misleading claims included Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Haryana IT cell incharge Arun Yadav, and Hindi news channel Sudarshan News that is notorious for peddling misinformation and communally charged information.

However, blowing into the wind after offering dua is a well-known and well-documented Islamic ritual. It is done to ensure that the prayer reaches the person it is intended for and to ward off evil.