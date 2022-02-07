Shah Rukh Khan Offering Dua at Lata Mangeshkar’s Funeral Wins Hearts Online

Shah Rukh Khan at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
India bid goodbye to one of the world's greatest singers and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar yesterday after she passed away in Mumbai. Several celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, along with politicians such as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and PM Narendra Modi arrived at Shivaji Park, Dadar, to pay their final respects.
A picture of Shah Rukh Khan offering 'dua' to Lata Mangeshkar one last time went viral on Twitter. Juxtaposed against his manager Pooja Dadlani who joined her hands, the picture summarized India's duality, something netizens online couldn't help but notice.
Check out the picture here:
Here are some reactions to this viral photo from Twitter:
While some propaganda groups spread rumours that Shah Rukh Khan was spitting, there have been various clarifications about the same where users online have called out the fake news and and applauded him for the gesture.
