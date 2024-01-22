Giorgia Meloni's Video Message Mistranslated & Linked to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

A video of the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni speaking in Italian is being shared on social media on the occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

What have the users said?: In the caption, some users wrote that Meloni's message translated as: "Best wishes to the Hindus in India and around the world on the Pran Pratistha ceremony. By restoring your prestige after hundreds of years of struggle, you have set an example for the world."