Sadhguru Claims 'No Communal Riots in Last 10 Years', NCRB Data Says Otherwise

The NCRB data in 2020 shows that the number of cases of communal riots has gone down since 2014, but it has increased significantly since 2019.

When it comes to deaths related to communal violence, 616 people were killed between 2012 and 2017, MHA responses showed (here and here). Data for deaths caused due to communal riots was not available after 2017.

The NCRB also records data on the total number of victims of communal incidents and it showed that 5,875 people have been victims of communal violence between 2015 and 2020. Additionally, the number of people injured in communal violence between 2012 and 2015, according to the MHA, was 8,571 (here and here).