A Chilling Past, An Insecure Future: How Delhi Riots Scarred Kids

The family’s sole breadwinner gone, Tina and her family were left in emotional and financial ruin. While the Class 9 student continued to study online at the Delhi government school throughout the lockdown period, her siblings could not afford private education and had to drop out.

“My father’s absence is affecting our studies. Earlier, all five of us would take tuitions, but now that has stopped. We have to think twice before spending money,” says Tina, who still gets nightmares of the violence that had unfolded early in 2020.