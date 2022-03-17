Re-Election Announced on 142 Seats in Uttar Pradesh? No, Claim is False

A screenshot, purportedly of a news channel, is being shared to claim that a re-election has been announced for 142 seats in Uttar Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious after the results were declared on 10 March.

It further mentions that this might diminish the possibility of Yogi Adityanath becoming the chief minister for the second consecutive term.

However, we found this image on the YouTube channel of 'Nation Tv' and on viewing the content, we saw that the video was unrelated to this image. Further, we found no update on this by the Election Commission of India (ECI).