Fake Twitter Accounts of Akhilesh Yadav’s Children Seen During UP Polls

The recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections saw leaders and party workers from various parties participating and campaigning on the ground as well on social media up until the last phase of polls on 7 March.

The results were announced on 10 March, declaring the Bharatiya Janata Party's win in the state.

Ahead of the elections, purported social media accounts of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's children – Aditi Yadav and Arjun Yadav – gained popularity for supporting and defending their father's party and work.

However, we found that neither of the accounts with tens of thousands of followers were associated with any of the Yadav family children.

We examined two accounts (with a following of over 42,000 and 1.68 lakh respectively) with usernames of two of the Yadav children, but found that they had changed usernames over time and were impersonating Aditi and Arjun Yadav.