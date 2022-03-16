UP MLC Polls: SP to Field Dr Kafeel Khan From Deoria-Kushinagar Seat

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday, 16 March, decided to field paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan, who was among the accused in the 2017 BRD hospital case in Gorakhpur, as its candidate from the Deoria-Kushinagar seat in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh MLC polls.

SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary reportedly confirmed Khan's nomination on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the paediatrician met with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and presented him a book authored by him on the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy. Tweeting about the interaction, he wrote: