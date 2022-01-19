Old Video of Ravi Kishan Revived After His Visit to a Dalit Family's Home

A short video of Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) MP Ravi Kishan, in which he is seen sitting in a car with several other people and complaining about the smell of sweat, is going viral on social media.

Social media users are sharing the video to claim that Kishan raised an issue with the smell of sweat of Dalits . The claim comes shortly after the MP shared a photograph of him sharing a meal at a Dalit person’s house ahead of upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

However, we found that the video could be traced back to at least 2020, when it was shared with a similar claim. While Kishan does remark on the smell of sweat in the video, he makes no reference to Dalit community whatsoever. In 2020, Kishan shared a video clarifying that he was speaking to and about his staff members in the car and not about others, as claimed.