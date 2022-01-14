'BJP Wickets Falling': Akhilesh Yadav, as Swami Prasad Maurya and Others Join SP

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Lucknow, on Friday, 14 June. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was present at the ceremony marking their induction.

Five other BJP MLAs – Roshanlal Verma, Brijesh Prajapti, Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya, and Bhagwati Sagar – also joined the SP on Friday.

The development is being viewed as a major boost for the SP ahead of the UP Assembly polls.

Visuals that emerged from the event showed a large gathering of supporters, with little consideration for COVID-19 protocols amid rising cases.