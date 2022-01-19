A Dalit Man's 20-Year Struggle For a Gate and a Road in Punjab Village

For over 20 years, Mewa Singh has harboured one dream – of gaining direct access to the 20-feet wide road right in front of his modest house in Maujo Kalan village in Punjab’s Mansa district.

All that the family had to do was spend a small sum of money, break their own red-brick wall and construct a gate.

The Dalit family, however, was “denied the right to build a gate that gives them direct access to the wide road” by upper-caste families in the area, alleged Mewa, a 38-year-old daily wage labourer.

All this changed on 24 December 2021, when the wall was demolished, and an iron gate was constructed in the presence of neighbours, members of Dalit rights’ organisations, students, a poet, and police personnel.