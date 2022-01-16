UP Polls: The Song Battle Between YouTube Star Neha Rathore & BJP MP Ravi Kishan
While one song showers praises on Yogi Adityanath's governance , the other questions the claims being made about UP.
Gorakhpur MP and film actor Ravi Kishan has released a song in Bhojpuri titled 'UP Mein Sab Ba' in support of the BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
While Kishan tweeted a teaser of the song, the full song has been uploaded on YouTube.
In the song's video, Kishan can be seen showcasing the work done in Uttar Pradesh (UP) by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In response to "UP Mein Sab Ba," Bhojpuri singer and social media celebrity Neha Singh Rathore released a song of her own titled 'UP Mein Ka Ba' in which she took digs at the claims made by Kishan in his song.
Rathore became famous in 2020 when the Modi government announced a total lockdown of the country, during which she released her rap song ‘Bihar Mein Ka Ba.’
Kishan's Claims and Rathore's Replies
Kishan's song presents a picture of development and victory, and looks like a report card of the five years of Yogi's tenure in UP.
It highlights what the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has done in UP since 2017 and why the people of UP should vote Adityanath and the party back to power.
Some of the issues Kishan includes in the song are infrastructure development, locking up of criminals, and providing ration and employment to the needy.
Neha Singh Rathore has questioned these claims in her song.
With her refrain 'UP mein ka ba,', that is, 'what's there in UP,' Rathore brings up issues like COVID-19, unemployment, and the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy that occurred last year.
Her verse about the latter refers to the incident in which Union Minister of Home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, allegedly ran his vehicle over four farmers, among others, while they were marching in protest against the farm laws.
Rathore questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reputation of being a 'chaukidar,' asking who is responsible for the tragedy.
In her song, she also talks about the dead bodies of COVID-19 victims flowing in the Ganga.
Rathore's song has been widely shared by opposition leaders and social media influencers.
