UP Polls: The Song Battle Between YouTube Star Neha Rathore & BJP MP Ravi Kishan

In the song's video, Kishan can be seen showcasing the work done in Uttar Pradesh (UP) by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In response to "UP Mein Sab Ba," Bhojpuri singer and social media celebrity Neha Singh Rathore released a song of her own titled 'UP Mein Ka Ba' in which she took digs at the claims made by Kishan in his song.

Rathore became famous in 2020 when the Modi government announced a total lockdown of the country, during which she released her rap song ‘Bihar Mein Ka Ba.’