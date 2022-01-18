Face Masks Don't Cause Bacterial Infection, They Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Mis/disinformation about masks have also been shared in the past and The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked some of the claims such as "mask reduces oxygen level in the body" and "mask carry worms that would infect people".

Similarly, the claim that masks carry bacteria and is harmful to one's health is also misleading.

While it is true that bacteria does build up in a mask after prolonged use, the claim that it is harmful for one's health is misleading.

A study conducted at the University of Antwerp in Belgium found that "bacteria accumulates on both surgical and more so on cotton face masks after four hours of wearing."

The study mentions that any kind of harm from the bacteria build-up can be avoided by using clean masks, disposing the surgical masks after four hours of intensive use and cleaning cotton masks properly before reusing.