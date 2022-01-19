No, Akhilesh Yadav Didn't Promise 2,000 New Mosques in UP if SP Comes to Power

A viral image which claims to show certain promises made by the Samajwadi Party is being shared to claim that the party has made a slew of promises for minority appeasement.

According to the image, Akhilesh Yadav has purportedly promised 2,000 new mosques in Uttar Pradesh, a sum of Rs 1,000 crore for the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and 30 percent reservations for Muslims.

The claim comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the viral image is not true. The Samajwadi party did not share any such graphic, nor did SP leader Akhilesh Yadav make any such promises. The party's media wing's verified Twitter account also shared a tweet rubbishing the claim.