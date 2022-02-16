Rana Ayyub Arrested Over Money-Laundering Charges by ED? No, Video From 2021

The video is being shared with the claim in Hindi that reads, "विदेशी पैसे ले कर पत्रकारिता के नाम पर देश में अफवाह और नफरत फैलाने वाली राणा अयूब धर ली गयी है, 1.77 करोड़ रुपए ED ने किए अटैच, मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग का आरोप."

(Translation: Rana Ayyub, who spreads rumours and hatred in the country in the name of journalism by taking foreign money, has been arrested. ED has accused her of money laundering attaching Rs 1.77 crore.)