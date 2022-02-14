12-Year-Old Video of Teachers' Protest Falsely Linked to Karnataka Hijab Row

The video is at least a decade old and shows teachers protesting in Punjab. It has no connection with the ongoing row over the hijab in Karnataka.
(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
A graphic video of a group of women standing on top of a water tank and setting a piece of cloth on fire, immolating another woman in the process, is being shared on social media to claim that they were protesting against the wearing of hijab by burning it, but ended up burning themselves.
However, we found that the video had nothing to do with hijabs. The clip is from a 2010 protest against the Punjab government in Kapurthala by the teachers who were seeking admission to the elementary teachers' training (ETT) course and asking for regularisation of their service.
The woman, who succumbed to the burn injuries, was identified as 27-year-old Kiranjeet.
CLAIM
The short clip is being shared on Facebook and Twitter to claim that some women were protesting against the hijab and tried to burn it, but set themselves on fire instead.
(Disclaimer: Due to the graphic nature of the visuals, we have refrained from using them or any links to them.)
The claim was shared on Twitter.
The video is being shared with the same narrative on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using relevant keywords, we came across a longer version of the video uploaded to video hosting platform DailyMotion nearly seven years ago.
We found a video on DailyMotion which mentioned that it was uploaded seven years ago.
This video included visuals of horrified onlookers and people rushing to the aid of the immolated woman. However, the caption mentioned that it showed women burning a hijab.
We took this video and fragmented it into keyframes and ran reverse image searches on them.
The results led us to a 2016 blog post, which mentioned that the incident had happened in Punjab. Adding 'Punjab' to other keywords like 'Women+Water Tank Fire,' we looked for news reports on the incident.
As per an archived The Indian Express report dated 8 February 2010, the video was from Kapurthala and showed teachers protesting against the government on top of a 100-foot-tall water tank outside the state's then education minister Upinderjit Kaur's residence.
The video shows a teachers' protest in Kapurthala, Punjab.
It identified the woman who set herself on fire as Kiranjeet, who reportedly took the extreme step after being provoked by "undesirable" comments from Deputy Superintendent of Police Bahadur Singh, who was also present at the spot.
We also came across a Zee News bulletin on the news organisation's verified YouTube channel, which had reported on Kiranjeet's demise at a Jalandhar Hospital after sustaining 90 percent burns. About 52 seconds into the report, we saw visuals that resembled the clip in the claim.
In both the frames, people wearing the same outfits were seen standing in the same order.
Women in both videos were standing in the same order.
Clearly, a 12-year-old, unrelated video is being shared to claim that a group of women protesting against the hijab set one of their own on fire while trying to burn the religious headscarf.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)