Journalists Zubair & Naqvi Appear at Loni Police Station Over FIR

Journalists Mohammed Zubair and Saba Naqvi on Monday, 28 June, reached the Loni Border Police Station to record their statements in response to a notice issued by the Ghaziabad Police, in connection with their reportage on the assault of an elderly man in the Loni district last month.

After the video of a 72-year-old Muslim man, Abdul Samad Saifi, being brutally beaten up in Ghaziabad’s Loni went viral on social media, many shared the video claiming the incident of being a communally motivated hate crime.