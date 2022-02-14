Old Video of Yogi Distributing Cash Revived With False 'Paying Voters' Claim

The clip is from 2012, when Yogi Adityanath provided aid to farmers whose crops were burnt in Gorakhpur.
A video of people lining up in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to collect money is being shared on social media platforms, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister was distributing money to voters ahead of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh polls.
However, the claim is false. The video is nearly ten years old, when Adityanath was a member of Parliament (MP) from Goraphpur. The Quint had previously debunked the same video which had gone viral ahead of the 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
CLAIM
Social media users are sharing the video as a recent one, with some asking what the Election Commission (EC) was doing while money was being distributed during polls to win elections.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The Quint had previously verified the context of the video in 2019, when it was being shared ahead of the Lok Sabha polls with a similar claim of Adityanath distributing money for votes.
The Quint had debunked the claim in 2019.
We had found a video uploaded by one Vinay Kumar Gautam to YouTube on 21 April 2012.
Speaking to The Quint, Gautam had clarified that the video was not of Adityanath distributing money in exchange for votes, but from the time when he was Gorakhpur's Lok Sabha MP.
Evidently, the video doesn't show Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath bribing people with money in exchange for their votes and has been revived with a false claim, linking it to the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
