Loni Case: Bombay HC Grants Rana Ayyub Protection From Arrest

The Bombay High Court Monday, 21 June, granted protection from arrest for four weeks to journalist Rana Ayyub, in connection with an FIR filed against her for sharing the viral video of an elderly Muslim man being assaulted in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Prakash D Naik heard the journalist's application, which sought protection from arrest, and enabled Ayyub to approach a suitable Uttar Pradesh court in the case registered by Loni Border Police in Ghaziabad earlier this month.