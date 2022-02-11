Video From West Bengal Falsely Shared as BJP Leader Chased in Uttar Pradesh

A video showing security personnel escorting and ushering a man into a vehicle as a mob chases him and attacks his car is being widely shared on social media.

The text along with the video claims that it shows a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader being chased by villagers in Uttar Pradesh when he went to campaign there.

The claim comes in the backdrop of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections.

However, the clip is not from Uttar Pradesh. It shows BJP’s national executive committee member Anirban Ganguly being chased by locals in Illambazar, located in West Bengal’s Birbhum. Ganguly had contested from the district’s Bolpur constituency during the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021.