Old Video of Mayawati Saying 'She'll Transfer Votes to BJP' Shared as Recent

The report said that the video was from 2006 during the local body elections in the state held between October and November 2006. The report had a longer version of the video.

In the video, Mayawati said, “You know that the mayor of Meerut was for our party but we didn't win this time? That’s because that seat turned into a Hindu-Muslim battle. You know that people of the Muslim community prefer fanatics. The candidate of our party was also a Muslim. But the sitting MLA, who left our party, made his wife contest the elections. You are well aware of the kind of radical statements he delivered and that led to Muslims becoming united for him. His wife could have won the election. The candidate of our party was not a fundamentalist. To stop the "fundamentalist" Muslim’s wife from winning the elections, I asked them [voters] to transfer their votes to the BJP.”