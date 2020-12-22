Message Saying PM Modi’s Family Went From Rags To Riches Is False

Quite contrary to the viral message, there was no evidence to suggest that Prime Minister Modi’s elder brother Somabhai Modi is the chairman of a recruitment board in Gujarat.

To begin with, the aforementioned message does not specify which recruitment board is being referred to in the claim. Further, we found news reports which suggested that Somabhai, a retired health officer runs a maturity home in Vadnagar in Gujarat and was the vice president of Global Indians for Bharatiya Vikas (GIBV) till at least 2019.

A Google search using ‘Recruitment Boards in Gujarat’ directed us to the websites of:

However, none of these are being headed by Somabhai Modi.