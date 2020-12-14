2014 Image Revived to Claim Modi Visited Ambani’s Newborn Grandson

With the help of the search, we came across an article by Financial Express that was published in 2014 and was titled as: ‘PM Narendra Modi at inauguration of HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.’

The article carried a gallery of images, one of which was very similar to the viral one. The image was attributed to news agency PTI and mentioned that it showed PM Modi being welcomed by the Ambanis on his arrival for the inauguration of the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.