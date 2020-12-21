Old Video of Mamata Banerjee Shouting Revived Amid Shah’s WB Visit

An old video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shouting, as the crowd chants ‘Vande Mataram,’ has been revived amid Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state, ahead of the West Bengal 2021 polls, to claim that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has agitated the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief.

However, the video is from November 2006, when Banerjee along with other MLAs had ransacked the West Bengal Assembly, because she was prevented from entering Singur to protest against the land acquisition.