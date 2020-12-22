Ambanis Celebrating Grandson’s Birth Amid COVID? No, Video Is Old

A video which shows Bollywood celebrities being welcomed by Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his family is being shared on social media with a claim that the Ambanis violated the COVID-19 guidelines and gathered a huge crowd to celebrate the birth of their grandson.
However, we found out that the video in circulation is from September 2019 and shows Ambanis celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.
CLAIM
Several users shared the video on Facebook and Twitter taking a dig at Bollywood actors and Mukesh Ambani.
The claim reads, “Celebrations at Mukeshbhai Ambani’s abode to welcome his grandson. So, now it’s patently clear that Covid doesn’t attack the rich & glamorous!! And the law doesn’t apply to them either, including the venerable CM!! (sic)”
The same claim is also being shared in Hindi on Facebook by several users.
The Quint also received multiple queries about the video on its tipline number.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a reverse image search on one of the keyframes of the video and came across pictures from the Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in September 2019.
We matched these pictures with the viral video and found that the video is indeed from the same occasion.
We could also match the other frames that showed Mukesh Ambani with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.
Ever since Akash and Shlokha Ambani announced the birth of their baby boy on , misinformation around the Ambanis has been circulating. We had earlier debunked an old photograph of PM Modi with the Amabnis, which was viral with the claim that the prime minister went to meet the newly born kid.
Clearly, even this video is old and it doesn’t show the Ambanis celebrating their grandson’s birth.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Published: undefined