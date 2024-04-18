Fact-Check: Photo of Smriti Irani Holding Fish Was Taken Before Navratri

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Photo of Smriti Irani Holding Fish Was Taken Before Navratri

The photo of Smriti Irani holding a fish was taken three days before Chaitra Navratri began.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Altered by The Quint)

A photo of Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani holding a fish is being widely shared on social media.

The claim: The photo is being shared to claim that Irani was holding a fish during the auspicious Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri, which took place from 9 April to 17 April this year.

  • The claim targets Irani, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, because the party's functionaries have often called for – or supported – a ban on the sale and consumption of meat during these days.

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also recently questioned Opposition leaders on uploading videos of them eating non-vegetarian food during Navratri.

An archive of a post making the same claim in Hindi can be seen here.

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No. The photo was taken three days before Chaitra Navratri began, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the photo using Google Lens.

  • We carried out a keyword search on Google, using the keywords 'Smriti Irani holding fish' and looked for similar images.

  • This led us to a report by The Times of India, which carried the same photograph, updated on 7 April 2024.

The report was updated on 7 March.

  • It mentioned that local fishermen gifted her a large fish while she was campaigning for the BJP candidate from the north Chennai constituency 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

  • Using her name and the constituency's name on X, we also found a post by TOI Chennai, which was shared on 6 April.

  • This predates the start of Chaitra Navratri by three days.

The photo was first shared on 6 April.

Conclusion: The photo showing Union Minister Smriti Irani holding a fish was taken three days before Chaitra Navratri began on 9 April.

