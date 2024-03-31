'The Dal is Our Life': In Srinagar, a Fishing Community's Struggle for Survival

The Dal Lake is home to thousands of indigenous people known as the Haenz in common parlance. The Haenz or the Hanjis have been living in and around the lake for thousands of years. These people regard the lake as their home and it holds sentimental value for them.

As explained earlier , the Hanjis are not a monolithic group but a community of many subgroups. One of the subgroups is the Ga’ed Haenz or the fishing community. Also called the Maahigeer, they live around the Dal Lake. They can be seen selling the fish along the banks of the Dal.

But today, amidst environmental degradation and rampant urbanisation to attract tourists, the Hanji people are confronted with significant obstacles that threaten their way of life.