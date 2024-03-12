ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Morphed Image Showing Smriti Irani Dressed as Belly Dancer Goes Viral as Real

This is an edited image and doesn't show Smriti Irani dressed as a belly dancer.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
Hindi Female

A photo purportedly showing Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani dressed as a belly dancer is going viral on social media.

This is an edited image and doesn't show Smriti Irani dressed as a belly dancer.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is an edited image and doesn't show Irani.

  • The original image shows a belly dancer from an event held at Club Exelsior in the Turkish city of Marmaris and dates back to 2012.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a simple reverse image search which led us to an image shared as a review on Trip Advisor for Club Exelsior in the Turkish city of Marmaris.

  • This was shared in June 2012.

  • We compared the two images and noticed that the viral image is clearly edited to add Irani's face on the dancer.

This is an edited image and doesn't show Smriti Irani dressed as a belly dancer.

The viral image is edited.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: An edited image of Smriti Irani dressed as a belly dancer is going viral as real.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Topics:  Smriti Irani   Fact Check   Webqoof 

