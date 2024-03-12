Morphed Image Showing Smriti Irani Dressed as Belly Dancer Goes Viral as Real

A photo purportedly showing Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani dressed as a belly dancer is going viral on social media.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a simple reverse image search which led us to an image shared as a review on Trip Advisor for Club Exelsior in the Turkish city of Marmaris.
This was shared in June 2012.
We compared the two images and noticed that the viral image is clearly edited to add Irani's face on the dancer.
Conclusion: An edited image of Smriti Irani dressed as a belly dancer is going viral as real.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)