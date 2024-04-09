Chaitra Navratri 2024: Dos and Don'ts During Navratri Fasting

Chaitra Navratri is the time for devout reverence towards Goddess Durga spanning nine days and nights. It commences today, 9 April and culminates on 17 April 2024. Devotees mark the Chaitra days with fasting and fervent prayers to honor the nine manifestations of Maa Durga.
Navratri fasting is known as Navratri Vrat, which involves abstinence from specific foods and customs. This period is dedicated to the purification the body, spirit, and mind, fostering mental clarity, deepening spiritual connections, and purging impurities through dietary restrictions and spiritual practices. During Chaitra Navratri, adherents observe certain do's and don'ts to maintain the sanctity of their fast and to enhance their spiritual journey.
Chaitra Navratri: Dos and Don'ts
Do use rock salt while preparing the food for Navratri fasting. Normal salt should not be used in that.
Do maintain the celibacy during the nine sacred days of Chaitra Navratri as it will make you mentally strong and you can also have a control over your senses.
Do consume buckwheat flour, singhara poori, kuttu pakori, along with aaloo ki sabzi but it is recommended to not use turmeric.
Do use dairy products during the fasting days. Devotees can have buttermilk, sweet chaach, curd, and almond milk to maintain healthy nutritional levels.
Do consume fruits, dry fruits and nuts without any doubt during fasting days. There is no restrictions of having fruits during fasting. All types of fruits can be eaten during Navratri fasting.
Don't indulge in activities like drinking, smoking, and other intoxicants during the fast period. Maintain physical and mental purity for a more profound spiritual experience.
Don't use garlic and onion while preparing the food.
Don't eat meat or egg as Navratri days are considered auspicious day and Maa Durga is worshipped in these days.
Don't overindulge after the fast. It is advised to break fast gradually with light and easily digestible foods.
Don't indulge in heavy weight lifting or rigorous exercises. Light exercise is acceptable, avoid strenuous physical activity that will drain your energy during the fast.
