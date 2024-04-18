Altered Video of Ranveer Singh Goes Viral as Him Campaigning For Congress

A video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is going viral to claim that he is taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while endorsing the Congress Party for the upcoming general elections.

What is he saying?: In the viral video, Singh can be heard saying, "This is Modiji's purpose. It was his intention to celebrate our sad lives, our fear, our unemployment and inflation. Because our India is now heading towards a time of injustice at such a pace. So we should never stop demanding our development and justice, this is why we must think and vote."