Panic-Stricken Villagers in UP Resort to Violence Over Rumours of Child Lifting

Fact-Check | Rumours and unverified forwarded messages about child kidnappers had led to lynchings and mob violence in 2018.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
On the morning of 4 September, the monotony of everyday life in Sehal village in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district was broken by rumours of child lifting and the chaos that ensued.
At around 8 am, the presence of an outsider triggered panic, and within minutes, an overwhelming crowd of more than 500 people, consisting of men and children, gathered and began assaulting a man, who could barely put up a fight.
"He was carrying a polythene bag with scraps of paper, Hajmola, toffees, and some torn handkerchiefs. The locals assumed he uses toffees to lure the children and later abducts them by using sedatives on a handkerchief," personnel at the Bhojpur police station told The Quint on the condition of anonymity.
Video shows crowds gathering at Sehal village.
After this incident, the police registered an FIR and arrested three of the villagers for assaulting the person, who was falsely accused of child lifting. Since then, the residents have been talking in hushed tones and complaining about their fears to send their children out alone. Some say that the kids have stopped going to school.
Sixty-year-old Kailash Singh, who is a farmer and a resident of the village, told The Quint that these rumours have instilled fear in the minds of children.
Kailash Singh (R) sitting with another resident of the village.
On the same day, another person in Sardar Nagar – which is barely five kilometres from Sehal village – another person was assaulted on the suspicion of being a child lifter. The only difference is that this incident occurred after a woman raised the alarm. The man was heckled and beaten before the local police could intervene.
The images show people of the village manhandling the man on the suspicion of him being a child lifter.
The Quint spoke to several residents of the village, but no two versions of the incident matched.
"A woman holding a child in her arms had come to see a doctor. A man tried to cuddle the child. The woman felt that he was trying to abduct the kid. She raised the alarm."
"The man was trying to give candy to the child. The woman raised the alarm. He ran towards the forested area. He was caught and brought back. He didn't reveal his name despite asking him several times. He was then beaten up."
"The woman had come to make a purchase at a grocery shop. Her husband had stepped ahead to buy fruits when the incident happened."
"Tapasya kar ke pagal sa ho gaya (He is not of a sound mind due to tapasya, a form of meditation). He tried taking money from the woman. She felt that he was trying to snatch the kid."
Interestingly, the woman, in her statement to the police, claimed that she was standing outside a hospital with her child in her arms when the incident took place.
"The man lifted his hand to ask for something which triggered the child. The mother raised the alarm of the man being a child lifter," a cop investigating the incident said.
The police further said that the man was a resident of Moradabad and was sent back with his uncle after a medical examination.
"He used to do jobs at brass polishing units before he was drawn to drugs. He was most likely loitering around for some money," the cop added.
This is not the first time that these rumours have gone viral. In 2018, unverified forwarded messages about child kidnappers led to lynchings and mob violence. And once again, they have triggered panic and chaos.
On being questioned about the reason behind the possible trigger for the resurgence of these rumours, a senior police officer pointed us towards one particular video in which men can be seen haggling over money in a discreet forested area, where three visibly unconscious children were lying on the ground.
Another person, who is recording the video, claims that the children were kidnapped and will now be traded.
Screenshot of a scripted video, which went viral on social media.
But amid this rumour-mongering and panic, there are people who can see through the same. "Khoon nikalne wale, choti katne wale, baccha chori karne wale- aise afwahe gaon me aati rahti hai. Lekin ye sachh nhi hote hai. (In villages, rumours about people who steal blood, chop braid, and lift children resurface every now and then. But these are not true)," Om Prakash, a grocery shop owner in Sehal village said.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)