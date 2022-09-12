Video of Thieves Disguised As Monks Shared As Child Kidnappers Being Beaten

Fact-Check | Video showing people beating up thieves dressed in Sadhu's clothes have gone viral with a false claim.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video showing people beating up a few men dressed in saffron robes has gone viral with a claim that they were child kidnappers who were apprehended by locals.
The 30-second video shows people chasing and beating men dressed in saffron clothes with sticks.
Six people, belonging to Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended by locals, were beaten up and then handed over to the police. The incident took place on 6 August 2022.
The video was sent to us on our WhatsApp tipline with people asking if the video showed child kidnappers being beaten up.
Screenshots from the viral video.
The video was shared with another small clip that showed men, who had kidnapped a few children, talk about the amount at which they will buy and sell children. This was a scripted video and The Quint's WebQoof team has already fact-checked it.
We used the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension to extract keyframes from the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them. While going through the search results, we came across a report by Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar. The report published in August carried screenshots from the viral video.
The next morning, they told a woman that she would face obstacles in live and to get rid of them, she should let them do a puja and get rid of the spirits from her jewellery. After the woman gave them her jewellery and money, she was fed something that made her lose consciousness.
Dainik Bhaskar report can be found here.
The woman's husband found out about the theft and informed the villagers who caught the group and beat them up. They were later handed over the police. The report added that all six were from Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.
The incident was also reported in the Navbharat Times and IBC24.
We reached out to Amrit Meena, Additional Superintendent of Police, Raisen, who dismissed the claim that the people getting beaten up were child kidnappers. He reiterated the facts mentioned in the news reports and added that a case had been registered against the thieves.
Evidently, the claim that the sadhus were caught while trying kidnap children is false .
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)