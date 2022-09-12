Tied to Pole, Beaten Up: Child Kidnapping Rumours Rise in Uttar Pradesh

Child kidnapping rumours are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh's several districts.
Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are witnessing rumours around child kidnapping. People are being beaten up under allegations of kidnapping after CCTV footage are being released in districts including Moradabad, Rae Bareli, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Hardoi and Kannauj.
The police have also issued advisory regarding the matter.
A video from Moradabad showing a mob thrashing two people violently while the police look on has gone viral. The mob accused the two men of kidnapping a child.
Later, the police rebutted the claims of kidnapping and took action against the mob involved in the attack.
Villagers from Sardar Nagar Ataria under the Bhojpur police station accused two people of being members of a child kidnapping gang. Following which, they took them as hostages and beat them until they became unconscious.
After hearing about the incident, the Bhojpur police reached the spot to rescue the alleged kidnappers. But the mob started attacking the men again, in front of the police. Later, they were successfully rescued by the cops.
Nimbodia also stated that action will be taken against those involved in the assault against the two men.
After the incident of a child getting kidnapped from a house in the Fatehganj area of Kotwali Nagar in Ayodhya came to light, the police arrested a youth for attempting to kidnap a child. Later, a woman who was found suspiciously roaming in the premises of the District Women's Hospital was also taken into the police custody for interrogation. This happened after a complaint from the hospital administration.
The hospital administration said that the woman was roaming around the ward for a long time without any reason. When the administration questioned her, she could not explain her reason for visiting the hospital, following which, the police were informed about her presence.
The CO City said that an incident of child kidnapping had come to light on Wednesday, for which a youth was arrested. The mental condition of the woman is reportedly not well. Currently, she is under custody and is being interrogated.
The CO City also urged people to provide them with any kind of information about this matter and not to disturb the law and order.
In Lucknow's Thana Chowk area, people caught a man who was trying to kidnap a child from near a madrasa. The mob tied the man to a pillar and beat him up. The police reached the spot and took the kidnapper in their custody.
In Hardoi, an incident of a man being thrashed by a mob after being tied to a hand pump for kidnapping a child has come to the fore. This happened in the Itauli village of Hardoi.
A man was caught red-handed in Barabanki district's Rasulpur village when he allegedly tried to kidnap a child by entering a house at night. The family's call for help attracted the villagers who caught the middle-aged man and beat him up.
The police reached the spot after getting the information about the incident and took the man into custody. The case is being investigated by Kotwali Badosarai police.
