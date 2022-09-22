UP: Days After a Minor's Uncle Alleged She Was Raped, Her Parents Deny Charge

Days after a minor girl's uncle filed a First Information Report (FIR) on 7 September alleging that she had been raped by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, the police and the girl's parents said that no such incident had taken place.

The girl's uncle had filed a complaint after CCTV footage of her purportedly walking naked on the road surfaced.

The girl's parents, however, recently gave a statement to the police denying any claims of her being sexually assaulted and informing them that the girl is mentally unstable since birth.

Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemant Kutiyal confirmed that the girl went through a medical check-up and no evidence of sexual assault was found.