News Outlets Fall for Massoud's Fake Handle, Show 'Jet Shot Down' In Panjshir

As Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) urged people to join the resistance "against the occupation of the country by the Taliban and Pakistani agents", Indian media outlets ran stories about the NRF shooting down a "Pakistani jet plane" in Panjshir.

India Today used a tweet by account '@mohsood123', which claimed to be the official account of Ahmad Massoud – leader of the NRF – and reported that a Pakistani jet was shot down in the area.

However, we found that the Twitter account whose tweets were shared by the media was not Ahmad Massoud's actual account. Massoud, who is NRF's founder, tweets from '@AhmadMassoud01'. The image that the account had shared, claiming to show a Pakistani Jet shot down by the Resistance is also old.