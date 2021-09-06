News Channels Air Video Game Footage as 'Pak Airforce Attacking Panjshir'

A video which shows a plane being shot down has been shared by multiple news channels claiming it to be the evidence of the fact that 'Pakistan is involved in the fight in Panjshir', which is the last standing bastion in Afghanistan.

The video, which is actually from a video game called 'ARMA 3', has been shared as conflicted news reports emerge about Taliban capturing the Panjshir Valley.

While Taliban claims that they have gained control, the resistance forces maintain that they are "present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight."