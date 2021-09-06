Taliban Claims NRFA Leader Massoud, Former VP Saleh Have Escaped to Tajikistan

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference on Monday.
Image: PTI
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday said that he had been told that National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) leader Ahmad Massoud, and former vice president Amrullah Saleh, have escaped to neighbouring Tajikistan, Reuters reported.
Taliban members could be seen standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound in pictures shared on social media.
“Panjshir, which was the last hideout of the escapee enemy, is captured,” Mujahid told a news conference.
Massoud said in a Twitter message that he was safe but gave no further details, Reuters reported.
Earlier in the day, the Taliban said they had “completely captured” Panjshir, the north-eastern valley of Afghanistan that had remained free of Taliban control so far, and said they would be announcing a new government soon.
The NRFA, however, denied the Taliban’s claims of capturing Panjshir.
“Taliban’s claim of occupying Panjshir is false. The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. We assure the people of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban & their partners will continue until justice & freedom prevails,” the group said.
